Two men to appear in court charged with armed robbery of post office in Cork

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon on South Douglas Road.
Two men will appear in court this morning charged in connection with the armed robbery of a post office in Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Two men will appear in court this morning charged in connection with the armed robbery of a post office in Cork.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon on South Douglas Road.

A male intruder entered the An Post post office on South Douglas Road between 1.30pm and 2pm on Friday, armed with a knife.

A customer was held at knifepoint and a substantial sum of cash was taken during the daylight robbery at the post office.

The whole incident took place in the space of a few minutes and was captured on CCTV.

In a statement issued this morning, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: "Two men (40s) have been charged in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Friday afternoon, 11th November 2022 on the South Douglas Road in Cork City.

"They are due to appear before Cork District Court this morning, Monday, 14th November 2022."

