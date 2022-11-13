Man describes tough challenge of living in his car

A CORK man living in his car described the pain of having to be woken up by trucks every morning as he prepares to face another day of homelessness.

John, who is a volunteer with Cork city soup kitchen charity Cork Penny Dinners, spoke to PJ Coogan on 96 FM’s Opinion Line about how he is unable to currently unable to access unemployment as a result of not having an address.

A butcher by trade, the Cork man said he had to temporarily leave the industry due to an injury which he has since recovered from.

John described his daily efforts to keep going in spite of monumental challenges “I went to City Hall but I had to spend a night in Simon so that I had an address,” he said. “I found that disheartening. I told them I would rather sleep in my car because I felt safer there. All I can do is keep my head up and get on with it.” The Cork man has a bed made up in his car to make the experience as possible.

“In over two weeks I applied for around 70 places. I received one reply which was in the Kerry direction but I can’t travel. I am parked up in a safe place now. The Gardaí know I am there. I have a bed made up. It’s an orthopaedic bed. It’s the best I could do I. I’m in Penny Dinners most mornings by 8am. They are pure angels.”

John travels home every day with a heavy heart.

“It doesn’t feel like going home. Instead of putting a key in a front door, I’m putting it in a car door. I’m on the housing list eight years. I just keep trying because that’s all I can do.”

John said he will be happy with a modest property and will pay as much as he can afford.

“I will be happy to have a key in the door and will pay as much as I have.”