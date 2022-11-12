Cork protest hears charity in the city feeding 1000 people a day 

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Cork on Saturday afternoon to protest the rising cost of living.

It was the third rally organised by the Cork Cost of Living Campaign, and one of the organisers, Socialist Party TD for Cork North Central Mick Barry, had stressed beforehand that the theme of the day would be “Stop the Profiteering”.

The people of Cork are getting up off their knees. #CostOfLivingCrisis pic.twitter.com/TjXq7BGGAc — Tadhg (@TadhgHickey) November 12, 2022

The numbers were considerably down on September’s pre-budget march, which drew thousands to the city centre, but the 500 or so who turned out for the latest rally were loud, passionate, and colourful.

A placard stating 'Micheál's Legacy' detailing record homelessness, youth emigration and 30% in fuel poverty. Protest march in Cork City Centre on Saturday afternoon organised by Cork Cost of Living Campaign . Picture: Larry Cummins ECHO/Examiner

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, said it was good that people had turned out to have their voices heard.

“We’re listening to Vincent de Paul, and Penny Dinners, and other groups, saying that they’re now having to give money and food and support to more families than they ever did before, so this is not Sinn Féin or the opposition coming out attacking the Government.

"These are frontline charities who are at the coalface, and they are saying ‘It’s never been this bad’."

“This cost of living crisis is getting worse and people are facing into a really bleak winter and Christmas, you see people are really struggling, talking about cutting back the presents, it’s a really worrying time.” Mr Gould accused members of the Government of obsessing about “dividing up the spoils” when the changeover of the Taoiseach’s office occurs on December 17, rather, he said, than focussing on helping people.

Crowd gathers to listen to the speakers before the march began. Picture: Larry Cummins

Caitriona Twomey, co-ordinator of Cork Penny Dinners, who was one of the speakers at the rally, said there had never been as much demand for the charity’s services.

“Today we fed over a thousand people in Penny Dinners.

“We did the same yesterday, and the day before, and our numbers are growing every day.”

Ms Twomey said there was something seriously wrong in a wealthy country and the Government needed to remember that it was elected look after the people.

“Nobody should be hungry, nobody should be without a home, nobody should be suffering from mental health issues, nobody should be on hospital trollies."

Speaking to media earlier in the day at a separate event, Taoiseach Micheál Martin had been asked about comments from Ms Twomey earlier this week, in which she had said the Government was not listening to her and to people like her who are on the ground.

“We are listening to people who are on the ground, and we continue to listen and engage with people, and we continue to do that,” Mr Martin replied.

Taoiseach comments

The Taoiseach was asked, ahead of Saturday’s cost of living protest, about one of the banners which would be used, which read: “Micheál’s Legacy: Record Homelessness; Youth Emigration returns; 30% in fuel poverty”.

Mr Martin replied that Ireland is a democracy, and he believed in the right to protest.

“There will be other political parties taking part, and they will make political points in their banners and so on like that, that’s the natural cut and thrust of democratic politics, and protest is an important part of that,” the Taoiseach said.

He also said Budget 2023 represented a significant intervention by Government.

However, he cautioned that cost-of-living measures had to be balanced so they would not ultimately place further upward pressure on inflation.

Chants

Starting from the Grand Parade, the Cork Cost of Living Campaign rally marched down Patrick Street, with various chants including “Micheál Martin in your ivory tower, this is called people power”, “Freeze the prices, not the people” and “Raise the roof, not the rent”.

The protest looped around Father Mathew, heading down Winthrop Street, before staging a sit-down protest outside the GPO on Oliver Plunkett Street, and then heading down Morgan Street for the South Mall, before finishing the rally beside City Hall.

There, Ballinadee singer, songwriter and campaigner Martin Leahy led the crowd in a rendition of his powerful ballad, “Everyone should have a home”, ending a protest which the organisers declared a success, with Thomas Gould TD saying they would return to the streets, if needed, after Christmas.

Mick Barry TD concurred, saying it had been a good day, and people had done what they had set out to do, which was to give a strong message to Government.