Man found with cocaine and ketamine in Ballincollig ordered to provide urinalysis before sentencing

A young man caught dealing cocaine in Ballincollig in February 2020 needs to provide a series of urinalysis results before being sentenced.

27-year-old Jordan Harris appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court in June and was told at that time that certified urinalysis was necessary to showing he was clear of drugs and that he had to attend at the probation service. The judge at the time said there needed to be proof that the drug-related period of his life was over.

He pleaded guilty to having the cocaine and ketamine at his home at The Willows, Leesdale, Ballincollig at a time when their combined street value exceeded €13,000.

Now back at Cork Circuit Criminal Court Judge Helen Boyle has been told that there is only one urinalysis result. Judge Boyle said there needed to be more urinalysis and an updated probation report. Sentencing was adjourned until February 10 2023.

Garda Chris Campbell said gardaí went to the defendant’s home in Ballincollig with a warrant on February 5 2020 and carried out a search. Cocaine and ketamine with a total value of €23,900 were located. When interviewed later about the stash, Jordan Harris admitted responsibility for the drugs.

At another hearing, another judge, Judge Sarah Berkeley was told in June that the accused worked two days a week as a tutor for personal trainers. He was previously convicted in Fermoy District Court in 2019 for having cannabis for sale or supply. He had a number of convictions for having drugs for his own use dating back to 2017.

Defence senior counsel Ray Boland said the accused had a difficulty with drug abuse at the time but had addressed those issues.

Judge Berkeley commented, “A tutor for personal trainers and he deals cocaine. And he was doing that at the time.”

Mr Boland thought the defendant was doing the work in the area of personal training since this offence. However, after clarification it was established that there was some overlap between the defendant’s cocaine dealing and his work in this area.

Mr Boland said the defendant had woken up to his addiction issues and appreciated the seriousness of what he was doing. “He has completely dealt with his addiction,” Mr Boland said.

“Has he?” Judge Berkeley asked, adding, “Two days a week working is not enough to keep him out of trouble.

"He needs to be flat out busy so that he cannot get high.

"Has he come through and realised – Oh yeah, that was amazing but I cannot live like that anymore?”

Mr Boland said the defendant had not come to the attention of gardaí in the period of over two years since this occurred.