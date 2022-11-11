Woman ‘under control of man’ smuggled heroin on train to Cork inside her person

A 30-year-old Cork woman who risked her health to swallow packages containing a total of €2,800 worth of heroin to transport the drug from Dublin to Cork, was being controlled by a man who travelled with her on the train.

This emerged at the sentencing hearing for Patricia Hogan at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Elva Duffy sentenced the young woman to 18 months with the last 12 months suspended, for possession of heroin for sale or supply.

Judge Duffy took into consideration the fact that the accused was homeless at the time, and the fact that she had a chronic heroin addiction. The judge was also concerned about the fact that she was effectively used by the man, who was not identified in court.

Detective Garda Linda O’Keeffe said the offence was detected on October 21 2020.

On that date gardaí observed Patricia Hogan, 30, getting off the Dublin train at Kent railway station in Cork.

“She was arrested under the Misuse of Drugs Act. She was taken to the Bridewell Garda station and detained.

"During her time there two packages of diamorphine concealed on her person were detected. The packets weighed just over 20 grammes and had a street value of €2,800.

"Gardaí were quite concerned for her health.”

Defence barrister, Paula McCarthy, said: “She had concealed the drugs internally. She was in the company of a man. She was under the control of this man.

"Effectively, she was being used as a vessel to transport the drugs and there was an element of fear.”

Ms McCarthy BL said Patricia Hogan had a chronic heroin addiction.

When this proposition was put to Det Garda O’Keeffe she replied: “Absolutely. She became unwell in the Bridewell and she passed the two packages of Diamorphine. She had to be taken to hospital by ambulance.”

Judge Elva Duffy asked Det Garda O’Keeffe: “Would you still have concern about her being led and controlled by the same person?” The detective replied, “Absolutely.”