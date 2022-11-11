Patrons of North Pres disappointed amalgamation with St Vincent's won't go ahead

THE patrons of North Presentation Secondary School in Cork City have expressed disappointment at the decision by the St Vincent’s Secondary School patrons, the Religious Sisters of Charity, to withdraw from the amalgamation process of the two schools.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Religious Sisters of Charity said given the level of opposition to the plan, there was “little hope of a successful amalgamation”.

Ceist, patrons of the North Presentation, expressed disappointment at the decision to withdraw from the process “at this very late stage”.

In a statement to The Echo,CEIST said a “robust and facilitated period of consultation” took place between spring 2021 - October 2022.

“During this period 31 formal meetings were held with all the key stakeholders.

"In May 2022, meetings were held with the patrons and Boards of Management of each of the schools, where a full report of the findings of the consultation process was presented by the independent facilitator, followed by a Q&A and an invitation to make further comment in writing.

“In August 2022, a decision was made, by the patrons, to apply to the Department of Education to amalgamate North Pres and St Vincent’s into one co-educational Catholic Secondary School from September 2023 on whichever site the Department of Education deemed most suitable and would be willing to fund. This application was approved.

"At each of these two stages, a full report was given to the boards of management, school leadership teams and staff, and a statement was released on the same day for distribution to and discussion with parents and students,” the statement read.

CEIST’s board of directors also announced North Presentation will continue to expand its provisions as a co-educational school next year, and they look forward to “supporting and working with the school community as they embark on this new and very exciting chapter in the school’s history”.