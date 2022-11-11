Man convicted of possession of child pornography claims his family were 'terrorised' and had to leave  Cork home

A 49-year-old man caught in possession of child pornography and distributing it on different occasions in 2020 had to leave his home in Cork as he and his family were being ‘terrorised’.

That was the claim made on behalf of Michael Buckley in respect of his former address at 13 Ravensdale Road in Mahon. His barrister William Bulman said the accused was no longer living there and would never return.

“He cannot return to the family home as a result of the ongoing situation,” Mr Bulman said.

Judge Elva Duffy sentenced him to two years with the second year suspended for the distribution and possession of the material.

“I find the aggravating factors are the number of category 1 images, the distribution over a network of likeminded people – individuals with whom he had made contact. He was aware enough to carry out this activity on a different phone to the phone he used for work and more mundane matters.

“Mitigating factors are his full cooperation, his early plea of guilty and the fact that he has no previous conviction. I also take into consideration his particular past difficulties when he was much younger and the fact that he is on a low range of cognitive function,” Judge Duffy said.

The judge also took into consideration the effect that the offence - and the wider reaction to it - had on his family.

Detective Garda June O’Shea of the Protective Services Unit in Anglesea Street garda station. Det. Garda O’Shea said the unit was contacted by gardaí at the online child exploitation unit at Harcourt Square in Dublin who in turn had been alerted by international police colleagues because of the nature of the internet activity of the accused.

Michael Buckley pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to possession of 484 picture and video files of child pornography at an address at 13 Ravensdale Road, Mahon, Cork, on December 13, 2020.

The breakdown of that material found on a Samsung mobile phone consisted of 334 category 1 images depicting children younger than twelve – many of them aged between four and eight – shown engaging in sexual activity with adults or other children or engaging in it. 144 were category 2 showing children with their genital areas exposed and six images of child pornography in the form of anime – a type of animated imaging.

An forensic examination of the mobile phone showed incidents of distribution between June and November 2020. Det. Garda O’Shea said this distribution was to a number of people who would not have been personally known to the defendant. The distribution was done by Facebook Messenger or by WhatsApp. Some of this distributed material included videos of approximately one to three minutes in duration of category 1 child pornography.

He admitted seven charges of distribution of child pornography. Detective Garda O’Shea said the defendant was interviewed and accepted his involvement. He made full admissions to the possession and distribution of child pornography. The detective said the defendant is a married man with adult children and that prior to this he had no involvement with gardaí.

Defence barrister William Bulman said of the accused, “He does not reside in Mahon anymore. He put his hand up at the outset when gardaí came to his door with their warrant. He provided the phone he was using to the gardaí.”