Cork artist to take over city billboards with campaign '12 Sea Signals'

Billboards across the city are to transform into works of art by Cork artist, Laura Perrem, from today, November 11.

The maritime-inspired, outdoor exhibition of Perrem’s project, 12 Sea Signals, will run for two weeks in various locations across Cork city, including Cornmarket Street, Summerhill North, Lower Glanmire Road, and Maylor Street.

The Crawford Art graduate said, “I am pleased and excited to announce this new exhibition of my project, 12 Sea signals.

This is a collaboration between myself and Notes To Cork.”

The project is a collection of visual notes inspired by the coded language of maritime flags used by ships. Each flag has meaning and when used in sequences can convey more complex messages.

“A language used by few but understood by all. Each flag is a letter, and these letters, when acted in sequence, are a note of loss, hope and connection,” the artist explained.

Some of the messages expressed by the maritime signals include, “I am drifting”, “I will keep you close in the night” and “Your signal has been received but not understood.”

The collection’s exhibition launch will take place tonight, November 11 at 7pm in the Notes To Cork studio on Douglas Street.

Created by Al Dalton in 2020, Notes to Cork is a creative agency dedicated to the design and display of positive messages on empty billboards across Cork city.

The 12 Sea Signals project began as an art book containing watercolour paintings of the signals and their message.

With the support of Notes to Cork, the language of the sea can now be enjoyed by the people of Cork.