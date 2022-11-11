Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 13:52

The Echo has two articles shortlisted for Mental Health Media Awards

With nine categories, the Awards highlight work from all media platforms across local and national media.
The Awards recognise excellence in media coverage of mental health issues, celebrating those whose work brings challenging stories of mental ill health to light. Pic; Larry Cummins

Echo reporter

The Echo has two stories shortlisted for Headline’s Mental Health Media Awards 2022.

The Awards recognise excellence in media coverage of mental health issues, celebrating those whose work brings challenging stories of mental ill health to light.

The focus is on stories, topics or issues about or related to mental ill health. Special categories have been added to recognise the decision-makers behind the scenes who facilitate and encourage impactful, inclusive and informed stories.

 The Echo has two shortlisted stories. ‘My only chance to survive’ by Ann Murphy and ‘Dudes and Dogs’ by Chris Dunne.

 The ceremony takes place on December 7.

