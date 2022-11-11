Childcare staff to hold protest at Cork's City Hall

CORK Early Years’ service providers are scheduled to hold a protest outside City Hall at 11.30am today.

The protest is being held as part of a series of national protests aimed at highlighting several issues in the sector. The Federation of Early Childhood Providers are seeking an increase in ECCE funding from €69 per week to €76 to combat inflation and rising costs.

They also want the Department of Children to address the fee freeze as many Early Years services have failed to increase their parental fees since 2016/2017. They also want the increased administrative burden, due to the number of schemes being implemented, to be recognised.

Julie Murray who runs an Early Childhood Care and Education Programme (ECCE) in Enniskeane said the sector is on its ‘knees’ as they strive to stay open.

“Services are at crisis point. Our services are on our knees, and we are trying our best to stay open. We want to highlight the issues in the sector,” she said. “Early Year services are the backbone of every town and village across the country.

“We provide a vital service in the community. Significant issues need to be addressed to secure the viability of Early Years services, including ECCE preschools, part time and full day care services. It is important that their viability is ensured and that they stay open to meet the need of their community. Around 80 services have closed this year nationally.

“In rural Ireland we are at crisis point. If we were to close where would all these children go? We are an education service. We are qualified teachers. We are educators. We should be treated the same as teachers,” she added.

Ms Murray, who has built up her own service over the last nine years, said they are dependent on government funding.

“We depend on the funding from the Government. At the moment the funding is €69 per child per week if the child is coming for five days. That money must cover everything. For my service there are six staff along with myself. My funding only covers four staff because ratios for our aged children is one to 11.

“I would have an average of 40 children. The children coming into us are from the age of 2 years and eight months to five years and five months. The child who is aged 2 years and eight months needs a lot of care, so we have to increase our staffing situation and fund it ourselves to provide this extra care,”

she added.

Ms Murray said people are leaving the sector due to financial constraints.

“All my staff including myself went back to college and upskilled. An awful lot of people are leaving the early years sector and going to other jobs because they can’t get a mortgage. Staff are only being paid for 38 weeks of the year. I still must come up with their holiday pay and they have to sign on over the summer. A lot more must happen to make it viable for us.”

Sinn Féin representative for Cork South West, Clare O'Callaghan, said ECCE providers need support.

“ECCE services receive €69 per child, per week for 15 hours of teaching time. This works out at €4.60 per hour, per child. Out of this, they must pay staff wages, rent, ESB, heating, insurance, and maintenance and buy any educational materials, books or supplies that are required to provide an early education.

“As the ECCE scheme only runs for 38 weeks, it means that teachers are left with no option but to sign on over Christmas, Easter, and the summer. This is the only way they can survive and continue to pay bills. We need the government to stand up and invest in our future generations,” she added.