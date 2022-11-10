Bauer Media Audio to acquire Cork’s Red FM

Bauer Media Audio, which includes Bauer Media Audio Ireland has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Cork’s Red FM.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and Bauer Media Audio has said it is committed to ensuring that Red FM continues to grow and develop, providing investment and innovation to create an even better listener experience for the people of Cork.

Red FM currently has over 129,000 listeners tuning in every day to shows such as The Neil Prendeville Show, More Music with Philip Bourke and Dave Mac’s Drive.

With the addition of the regional radio station, Bauer Media Audio Ireland now extends its total weekly reach to almost 1.9 million listeners.

Radio stations already under Bauer Media Audio Ireland’s leadership include Today FM, Newstalk and SPIN.

Speaking on the transaction, CEO of Bauer Media Audio Ireland, Simon Myciunka, said: “As a firm believer in the power of sound, Bauer Media Audio is committed to growing the radio and audio sector through investment and innovation. Cork’s Red FM is a much-loved station, and it’s a fantastic addition to the business.

“Together, we can ensure that it continues to provide the music, entertainment and great local news and information that listeners value, allowing it to thrive even more in future”.

CEO at Red FM Diarmuid O’Leary thanked everyone who has been part of the station’s journey, particularly its staff who he said have been “central to our success over the last 20 years”.

“Red FM is now ready to embark on a new chapter, and I’m sure that as a valued part of Bauer Media Audio, the station will continue to soar to even greater heights,” he said.

The Irish Times Group, of which The Echo is part, is in the process of selling its minority share in RedFM to Bauer Media.

Paul Mulvaney, The Irish Times Group Managing Director, said: "The process is subject to CCPC, BAI and Ministerial approval.

"The Irish Times Group continues to hold majority shares in Waterford Local Radio and Beat FM and play an active role in their governance and management."