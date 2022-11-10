Man arrested after liquid substance thrown at painting in Cork gallery

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged incident of criminal damage at the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork.

It is understood that a liquid substance was thrown on a painting during the incident which Gardaí from the Bridewell Garda Station were alerted to shortly before 5pm on Thursday.

The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at the Bridewell Garda Station.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that enquiries are ongoing.

The incident comes following a number of recent environmental protests around Europe involving artwork.

Earlier this month, climate protesters threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum and a similar protest occurred in London, where protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers in the National Gallery. In both those cases, the paintings were not damaged.

Elsewhere, two Belgian activists who targeted Johannes Vermeer’s Girl With A Pearl Earring painting in a climate protest were recently sentenced on Wednesday to two months in prison, with prosecutors saying their action “crossed a line” of acceptable protest.