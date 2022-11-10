Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 21:38

Man arrested after liquid substance thrown at painting in Cork gallery

It is understood that a liquid substance was thrown on a painting during the incident which Gardaí from the Bridewell Garda Station were alerted to shortly before 5pm on Thursday.
Man arrested after liquid substance thrown at painting in Cork gallery

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged incident of criminal damage at the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork.

Breda Graham

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged incident of criminal damage at the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork.

It is understood that a liquid substance was thrown on a painting during the incident which Gardaí from the Bridewell Garda Station were alerted to shortly before 5pm on Thursday.

The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at the Bridewell Garda Station.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that enquiries are ongoing.

The incident comes following a number of recent environmental protests around Europe involving artwork.

Earlier this month, climate protesters threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum and a similar protest occurred in London, where protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers in the National Gallery. In both those cases, the paintings were not damaged.

Elsewhere, two Belgian activists who targeted Johannes Vermeer’s Girl With A Pearl Earring painting in a climate protest were recently sentenced on Wednesday to two months in prison, with prosecutors saying their action “crossed a line” of acceptable protest.

Read More

Dog rescued from house fire in Cork makes full recovery

More in this section

Dog rescued from house fire in Cork makes full recovery Dog rescued from house fire in Cork makes full recovery
Hospital surgery corridor Visiting restrictions lifted in Cork city hospital; remain in place in Bantry
Cork City Fire Service crews tackle fire at former R+H Hall building Cork City Fire Service crews tackle fire at former R+H Hall building
<p>Students of St Vincent's pictured after marching from the school was at St Vincent's secondary school rally to the South Mall. Picture Denis Boyle</p>

'Today is a good day': Parents and pupils delighted by St Vincent's decision 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more