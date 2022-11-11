Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 06:30

Cork man jailed for driving at more than double speed limit on Commons Road 

“He was a disqualified driver and not alone did he have no regard for that but he drove dangerously – he drove at 110 km per hour in a 50 km zone.”
Judge Olann Kelleher said: “Under no circumstances could a custodial sentence be avoided, he is a danger to society." File image

Breda Graham

A motorist who drove at more than twice the speed limit has been sentenced to five months in prison.

In the course of submissions put forward by defence solicitor Frank Buttimer for mitigation of sentence, it was suggested that a non-custodial sentence might be imposed because of the family circumstances of Gary O’Reilly, 42, of 129 Kilbarry Place, Farranree, Cork.

However, Judge Olann Kelleher said, “Under no circumstances could a custodial sentence be avoided, he is a danger to society.

“He was a disqualified driver and not alone did he have no regard for that but he drove dangerously – he drove at 110 km per hour in a 50 km zone.”

Garda Myles Galwey brought the charges against the motorist arising out of one incident on March 28.

At 8.30pm that evening Garda Galwey was conducting a speed checkpoint at the Commons Road. Gary O’Reilly was driving at a speed of 110 km per hour in the 50 km zone.

It was later established that the driver was disqualified from driving at the time and had no insurance and no licence.

Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced him to five months in prison on charges of driving without insurance, dangerous driving and having no licence.

Sgt. Pat Lyons said in the outline of the background to the case that it was reasonably busy and getting dark at the time.

