Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 18:01

Cork City Fire Service crews tackle fire at R+H Hall building

Multiple fire engines are at the scene at the Docklands as firefighters work to put the fire out.
Cork City Fire Service crews tackle fire at R+H Hall building

Cork City Fire Service has asked members of the public to keep clear of the area while crews make the scene safe.

Breda Graham

Cork City Fire Service crews are currently tackling a commercial fire at R+H Hall at the Docklands in Cork city.

Multiple fire engines are at the scene as firefighters work to put the fire out.

Cork City Fire Service has asked members of the public to keep clear of the area while crews make the scene safe.

More to follow. 

Read More

BREAKING: St Vincent's to remain a single-sex school at current site

More in this section

BREAKING: St Vincent's to remain a single-sex school at current site BREAKING: St Vincent's to remain a single-sex school at current site
City Hall to mark Polish Independence Day with free event this evening City Hall to mark Polish Independence Day with free event this evening
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Scout leader found not guilty of indecently assaulting boy in 1979 at Cork court
WATCH: 'Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas' in Cork without the Holly Bough

WATCH: 'Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas' in Cork without the Holly Bough

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more