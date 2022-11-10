Cork City Fire Service crews tackle fire at R+H Hall building

Cork City Fire Service crews are currently tackling a commercial fire at R+H Hall at the Docklands in Cork city.
Multiple fire engines are at the scene as firefighters work to put the fire out.
🚨Crews are currently at a commercial fire at R+H Hall on the Marina. Please keep clear of the area while we make the scene safe. #Cork pic.twitter.com/f1XFspbZv9— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) November 10, 2022
Cork City Fire Service has asked members of the public to keep clear of the area while crews make the scene safe.