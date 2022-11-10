Cork teen confesses to violent disorder in Youghal

A teenager has confessed to engaging in a violent disorder at a service station in Youghal and causing criminal damage to a car.

Davidas Stravinskas of Bannog, Dwyer’s Road, Midleton, County Cork, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to two counts on the indictment.

The 18-year-old admitted that on October 11 2021 at the Amber filling station, Killeagh Road, Youghal, County Cork, he engaged in a violent disorder with others where members of the public were put in fear for their safety.

He also admitted causing criminal damage to a Ford Focus car at the same time and place.

Alan O’Dwyer, defence barrister, said the 18-year-old had not been in trouble before and wished to gather compensation for the owner the damaged car. Mr O’Dwyer also submitted that the teenager would be a good candidate for the preparation of a probation report.

Judge Helen Boyle acceded to that application and put the case back until February 23 2023 for sentencing.