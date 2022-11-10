Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 11:38

Cork teen confesses to violent disorder in Youghal

He also admitted causing criminal damage to a Ford Focus car at the same time and place.
Davidas Stravinskas of Bannog, Dwyer’s Road, Midleton, County Cork, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to two counts on the indictment. Picture: iStock

Roisin Burke

A teenager has confessed to engaging in a violent disorder at a service station in Youghal and causing criminal damage to a car.

Davidas Stravinskas of Bannog, Dwyer’s Road, Midleton, County Cork, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to two counts on the indictment.

The 18-year-old admitted that on October 11 2021 at the Amber filling station, Killeagh Road, Youghal, County Cork, he engaged in a violent disorder with others where members of the public were put in fear for their safety.

Alan O’Dwyer, defence barrister, said the 18-year-old had not been in trouble before and wished to gather compensation for the owner the damaged car. Mr O’Dwyer also submitted that the teenager would be a good candidate for the preparation of a probation report.

Judge Helen Boyle acceded to that application and put the case back until February 23 2023 for sentencing.

