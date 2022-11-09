Carrigaline MD councillors vote to reject draft budgetary plan for 2023

THE Carrigaline Municipal District has become the latest council to reject the draft budgetary plan for next year.

Cork County Council is seeking to make funding cuts of 14% across the county to balance the local authority’s budget for 2023.

Five municipal district councils have now voted to reject the budget, with Carrigaline MD following the same trajectory as East Cork MD, Macroom MD, West Cork MD and the Cobh district. The remaining three municipal district councils will vote on their budgets over the next two weeks.

Councillors are due to meet on Monday, November 28 as they seek to find an agreement on an overall budget for 2023.

Speaking on the proposed funding cuts, Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said the council members were not willing to accept further cuts to vital public services.

“We just felt the frontline services and the outdoor services are not at the level they need to be at. This budget proposed that they would be cut further, and we are not willing to accept that. We need to improve our service levels, not cut them back,” he said.

“We will have to knuckle down now and see how we can improve and protect the services and try to improve them.

“There needs to be intense conversations to see where we can improve efficiencies and see where we can work on the expenditure. In upcoming committee meetings, we will try and work through the detail. I believe there is room to improve the situation,”cllr McGrath said.

Cllr McGrath believes a combined approach seeking to get the best possible level of national funding available, while also improving the management of local authority resources needs to be adopted.

“We have a €384m budget. We must work out what are our priorities. From my point of view, our priorities must be our front-of-house services, our outdoor services, street cleaning, and preservation of our towns and villages,” he added.