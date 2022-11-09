Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 19:19

Case against former councillor alleged to have harassed a woman in Cork city further adjourned

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until January 18 next to allow time for directions to be obtained from the DPP.
The case against a former Fianna Fáil councillor for allegedly harassing a woman in Cork city was further adjourned until January 18 2023 to allow time for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. File image of Joseph O'Donovan. Picture Dan Linehan

Liam Heylin

The case against a former Fianna Fáil councillor for allegedly harassing a woman in Cork city was further adjourned until January 18 2023 to allow time for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Joseph O’Donovan, formerly known as Gary O’Flynn of Malvindale House, Coolowen, County Cork, appeared again at Cork District Court where he was represented by solicitor Frank Buttimer.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the Director of Public Prosecutions had not yet given directions and he applied for an adjournment. Mr Buttimer said there was no difficulty with that application.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until January 18 next to allow time for directions to be obtained from the DPP.

The defendant is charged contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997, for the alleged offences between July 30 and August 6 of this year at a location in Cork city.

Detective Sergeant Katrine Tansley told the court that Mr O’Donovan, 47, made no reply when the charge was put to him under caution at the Bridewell Garda station in Cork city last month.

None of the allegations giving rise to the harassment charge was outlined in court.

