Man who claimed to have knife and threatened to kill two gardaí is jailed

Two gardaí in Ballingeary were threatened that they would be killed by a man who claimed he had a knife and would “put them on their backs” and now this man has been sentenced to a year in prison.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed that sentence on Stephen Hickey who had a history of convictions for assaults and carrying weapons. The judge imposed a two-year sentence with the second year suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Sergeant Brian Harte testified that the incident occurred on January 25.

Defence barrister, John Devlin, said the accused had ten pints of beer that day and overreacted to a situation later in the night. Mr Devlin stressed that the accused did not have a knife, to which reference was made, and that no knife was ever retrieved by gardaí in the area.

Stephen Hickey, 42, and the woman who was with him were refused further service of alcohol at a premises in Ballingeary and they walked out the road towards Graigue, Inchigeelagh, County Cork, where they were living at the time.

When they were approached later by Garda Carmel Nash and Garda Mathew O’Mahony there was a confrontation and the woman had to be placed into the back of the garda patrol van. Hickey appeared to take exception to this and made threats to both gardaí.

He threatened to kill both gardaí. He claimed that he had a knife and he was going to “put them on their backs.” Sgt Harte said the accused also threatened that he would find members of the guards’ families and he made threats against them also. The two gardaí were so concerned about the threats that were made at the height of the incident that they called for the assistance of colleagues in the armed support unit.

Judge Boyle said: “You did not have a knife. Nevertheless you made those threats. (The woman in Hickey’s company) was in the back of the garda van. The armed support unit was called. I have no doubt the guards took those threats seriously.

“The two guards were going about their duty. They are entitled to go about their duties without being shouted at and without being threatened.

"I have no doubt your (Hickey’s) actions led them to be in fear. I accept you did not have a weapon with you.

“It is also an aggravating factor that you have significant previous convictions in relation to assault and production of articles.”

The judge agreed with submissions by defence barrister John Devlin that the accused had saved the state the time and expense of a trial by pleading guilty to both counts of threatening to kill the two gardaí.

Judge Boyle also noted that the accused had a chronic alcohol problem and was grand when sober but violent and aggressive when drunk.

“If you don’t deal with your alcohol problem you will drink yourself into the grave and continue to come before the courts,” the judge said.

Judge Boyle imposed a two-year sentence with the second year suspended and she backdated the sentence to July as he has been in prison since then.