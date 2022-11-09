Celebrate Science this Sunday at UCC

A journey through the human digestive system, a discussion on cyber security, and an opportunity to make your own whirligig will be just some of the attractions on offer to visitors to Sunday’s Celebrate Science family day in University College Cork.

Celebrate Science is a free-to-attend family science day featuring a combination of sit-down science shows, hands-on workshops and drop-in tabletop activity stands.

The day’s organisers say it will be packed with amazing activities for all ages, including dinosaurs, Lego, Harry Potter spells, and Minecraft.

Visitors will be invited to meet staff from UCC’s world-leading Science Foundation Ireland research centres and learn all about their ground-breaking research.

One fascinating aspect of Celebrate Science will be the opportunity to journey through the human digestive system.

As you travel through the 10-metre-long digestive tract, you will experience how your food is digested and learn how to mind your microbes, the bacteria, fungi and virus that live in our gut and on our skin.

Visitors are invited to come along and meet scientists from APC Microbiome Ireland, a world-leader in microbiome science who will explain the importance of Minding Your Microbes.

The APC Microbiome Ireland SFI Research Centre, founded as the Alimentary Pharmabotic Centre in 2003, is about people working together across the boundaries of traditional research sectors.

The APC has created a lively trans-disciplinary environment with clinicians, clinician-scientists and basic scientists from diverse backgrounds working in teams, sharing ideas and resources.

Although focused upon the magic and mysteries of the gastrointestinal bacterial community, the microbiota, the scale and scope of the work has become one of the fastest moving areas of biology, of relevance to all branches of human medicine and veterinary science, and is of growing importance to the economic welfare of society.

Celebrate Science takes place from 11am to 5pm on Sunday 13 November at the Western Gateway Building in UCC and is organised in partnership with the College of Science, Engineering and Food Science, University College Cork.

Pre-booking of science shows and workshops is advised.

Celebrate Science is part of this year’s Science Week, a week-long event in Ireland each November, celebrating science in our everyday lives. This year Science Week will run from Sunday 13 to Sunday 20 November, and includes a wide variety of events involving industry, colleges, schools, libraries, teachers, researchers and students throughout Ireland.

Science Week has a number of regional festivals offering a range of opportunities for the public to engage with STEM in across Ireland.

Further information here: www.corksciencefestival.ie/public