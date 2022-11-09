Events to mark the centenary commemoration of Dick Barrett to take place in Cork 

AN extensive programme of events this month and next to mark the centenary commemoration of Dick Barrett, a prominent Irish Republican Army volunteer who fought in the War of Independence and on the Anti-Treaty side in the Irish Civil War, commences in West Cork this week.

On Friday, in BEDA Hall, Ballineen, Gabriel Doherty of UCC’s history department will launch an updated biography of Dick Barrett.

Supported by the Irish Heritage Council and Cork County Council, this is the third biography to be compiled on the life of the West Cork man.

Doors for the event are at 7.30pm with the official launch by Gabriel Doherty and addresses from Cork County Councillors to follow at 8pm.

Next week, a series of lectures and tributes will take place in Clonakilty GAA Complex.

On Friday, November 18 at 8pm, there will be a joint tribute to Sean Hales and Dick Barrett.

The event will feature a mixture of presentations and dramatical performances by Kilmeen Drama Group, showcasing the life and times of the two West Cork men whose deaths were intimately intertwined.

The night is being run in conjunction with Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage and promises to be a celebration of both men.

The following day, a Civil War Symposium will take place in Clonakilty GAA Complex running for the entire day from 10am.

Four key academic lecturers from UCC will deliver objective, impartial talks on various aspects of the Civil War with the keynote address given at 4pm by Supreme Court Jude Gerard Hogan who will give legal perspective on the Civil War executions.

Next month, commemoration events take place on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4.

Saturday evening at 5pm a centenary mass will take place in the Church of the Assumption in Ahiohill and on the Sunday the centenary of Dick Barrett’s death will be commemorated at 2pm in Ahiohill, with former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern delivering a graveside oration.

For full details of the events see the Dick Barrett commemoration pages on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter or email dickbarrettcentenary@gmail.com.