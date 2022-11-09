Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 11:01

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Council crews bring festive cheer to the streets of Cork

In a tweet today, the city council shared some photos of council staff hard at work in the early hours of the morning installing Christmas trees which arrived from a tree farm in Wicklow.
It may only be November but it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Cork as crews from Cork City Council's parks department have brought some early festive cheer to the streets of Cork city centre.

Amy Nolan

It may only be November but it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Cork as crews from Cork City Council's parks department have brought some early festive cheer to the streets of Cork city centre.

In a tweet today, the city council shared some photos of council staff hard at work in the early hours of the morning installing Christmas trees which arrived from a tree farm in Wicklow.

The installation of the trees comes as last week the city council confirmed that ‘Glow – A Cork Christmas Celebration’ will return on November 25.

The annual festive installation will take place at its usual location of Bishop Lucey Park.

Cork City council had previously Glow would this year be moved to City Hall as it was thought the park would not be available due to planned upgrades this December but those works are now due to start in January.

Christmas in Cork will officially begin during the third week of November when the city centre comes aglow as the Christmas lights are switched on.

There is no official switching-on date for the Christmas lights due to overcrowding concerns.

