A man has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at a public body in Munster.

Detectives attached to the Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit, Garda National Economic Crime Bureau have arrested a male, in his 60s.

The individual is currently detained at a Garda Station in the West of the Country under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

An Garda Síochána has said they have no further comment at this time.