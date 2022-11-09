Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 07:15

Cork couple seek publication of bill dealing with disposal of baby organs

Senator Lombard previously brought the matter before the Minister for Health in the Seanad last October.
Cork couple seek publication of bill dealing with disposal of baby organs

Senator Lombard previously brought the matter before the Minister for Health in the Seanad last October. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Sarah Horgan

A CORK couple are calling for the publication of a human tissue bill after their baby’s organs were incinerated abroad without prior consent.

Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard is urging the public to get behind a petition on behalf of Laura and Fintan Kelleher from Macroom as they fight for the introduction of the bill that will regulate the removal, retention, storage, use and disposal of human tissue from deceased persons. 

The bill would also for the provision of an opt-out organ donation consent system and an associated register.

Senator Lombard previously brought the matter before the Minister for Health in the Seanad last October.

Laura and Fintan were one of 18 families attending Cork University Maternity Hospital whose babies’ organs were incinerated in Belgium. 

This occurred without their consent or knowledge and has since sparked an ongoing discussion around the need to publish legislation to protect families in the future.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly assured that the Bill would be published by the end of the Oireachtas term after previously being pressed by Senator Lombard in the Seanad.

Read More

'It's really hard': People in Cork resorting to sleeping at work and in cars due to housing crisis

However, Senator Lombard had expressed disappointment and frustration at the time due to delays in the process.

“To say I’m disappointed is an understatement,” he told the minister. 

“I think it's nearly verbatim, word for word, what I heard from the Minister eleven months ago on this issue. On that occasion, I was told it was going to be published before the end of 2021. Now we’re saying it’s going to be done towards the end of this Oireachtas term.

“The last twelve months have come and gone. These parents haven’t any security when it comes to the legislation that’s been promised.” 

 To access the petition online visit change.org/p/calling-on

More in this section

law & justice Scout leader on trial at Cork court charged with indecent assault of boy in 1979 pleads not guilty
Firefighters taking equipment from fire truck and preparing Electric bike battery believed to have caused fire on Cork's Barrack St; one person taken to hospital
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Jail for man who obstructed drugs search
cork
Cork City Fire Brigade rescue and resuscitate dog after house fire  

Cork City Fire Brigade rescue and resuscitate dog after house fire  

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more