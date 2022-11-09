Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 07:11

Residential Zoned Land Tax Draft Map for Cork City now available to view 

Greenfield and brownfield land which is identified and zoned for housing or mixed-use development will be subject to tax from 2024.
The new tax will be administered on a self-assessed basis. Picture: Denis Scannell

Amy Nolan

CORK City Council is advising members of the public that they have until January 1, 2023 to check and make submissions on a draft map that shows lands in the city that will be subject to the new Residential Zoned Land Tax.

The new tax, committed to under Housing for All, the Government’s housing plan to 2030, is aimed at increasing housing supply by making zoned, serviced residential development lands, including mixed-use lands, available for housing.

The draft map, showing lands in the city that will be subject to the new Residential Zoned Land Tax, is now available to view on Cork City Council’s website and at its public offices. 

Submissions could include a suggested correction to the draft map if a person feels that the land included on the map does not meet the criteria; a suggestion of other land that should be subject to the tax or a request to change the zoning of land. 

The final maps will be published by local authorities on December 1, 2023. 

The new tax will be administered on a self-assessed basis.

Homeowners will not have to pay the Residential Zoned Land Tax if they own a residential property which appears on the local authorities’ Residential Zoned Land Tax Maps, but which is subject to the Local Property Tax (LPT). 

However, if a homeowner owns such a residential property, and the garden or land attached to it is greater than 0.4047 hectares, they will have to register for the Residential Zoned Land Tax with the Revenue Commissioners, but they will not be liable to pay the tax.

For more information or to make an online submission on the city council's draft map see www.consult.corkcity.ie/en. 

