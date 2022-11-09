St Vincent’s school board to meet staff regarding amalgamation with North Pres

ST Vincent’s Secondary School’s board of management has agreed to meet with trustees and staff later this week as decision-makers behind the school’s contentious amalgamation come under increased heat.

It follows a Department of Education approved proposal from Catholic Education Irish Schools’ Trust (CEIST) and the Religious Sisters of Charity to amalgamate St Vincent’s Secondary School on St Mary’s Road with the North Presentation Secondary School in Farranree from next September.

Students and parents of St Vincent’s held a protest to voice their concerns last Saturday.

Fine Gael TD Colm Burke said he has reached out to parties involved amid serious concerns about the impact the changes will have.

Parties will be meeting for an in-depth discussion in the hope of establishing a favourable outcome for both students, parents and the school. However, Deputy Burke said it still remains unclear what exactly will be on the agenda.

“The St Vincent’s trustees have arranged to meet with the board of management by the end of the week,” he said.

“While this is a positive development there also needs to be full engagement with the parents if this project is going ahead.

"They don’t know what lies ahead for them so at least let’s look at meeting up with parents and clearly setting out why this decision was taken.”

Mr Burke said he feels the situation may have benefitted from increased consultation with parents.

“There is concern around whether we should pause [the amalgamation] until such time as this has happened. The problem is the uncertainty that this has created. Parents need to be brought into the loop.”

He spoke of the alternatives available in lieu of a move.

“One is that the ETB (Education Training Board) would take over. This is highly unlikely but it is still an alternative. The other alternative is that a totally new trust is set up to manage the school. The idea would be that they would lease the property from the Sisters of Charity. However, this would have to be sanctioned by the Department of Education.”

Mr Burke stressed that parents need reassurance and added: “I think what people need is reassurance in relation to what the move is going to involve.

“At the moment, many parents don’t have a great understanding, particularly the parents of children with additional needs.

"These parents are yet to be made aware of the facilities that will be provided for their children. When that uncertainty is there it creates a momentum and I think that’s exactly what has happened here.

“This is about people sitting down together and asking themselves what the best way forward is for the school. The priority needs to be looking after the students and making sure they have the best access to education and facilities, regardless of what secondary school they are attending.”