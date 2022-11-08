Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 20:00

‘We need to do more’ to save planet, Taoiseach tells COP27 climate summit

“Climate change is fuelling conflict, global instability, competition for resources, and abject human misery,” said Mr Martin.
Taoiseach Micheal Martin delivers a speech at the leaders summit of the COP27 climate conference at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Centre, in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of the same name. Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images.

Ellen O'Regan

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has announced that Ireland will be contributing €10m to protect the world’s most vulnerable from climate loss and damage, warning that “we need to do more” to prevent “devastating consequences for the sustainability of our planet”.

In his address at the Cop27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt today, Mr Martin urged world leaders to “not waste a second more” in driving the transformation necessary to reduce global emissions.

“If this generation doesn’t step up urgently, future generations will not forgive us.”

The Taoiseach said that the burden of climate change is “falling most heavily on those least responsible” as people in the poorest parts of the planet are being driven from regions that can no longer support and sustain them.

He announced that Ireland will contribute €10m to the Global Shield initiative for 2023, to protect the most vulnerable from climate loss and damage.

This is in addition to the International Climate Finance Roadmap, published to reaffirm Ireland’s commitment to supporting the world’s most vulnerable people, and a more than doubling of climate finance to at least €225m a year by 2025.

Mr Martin highlighted the steps that Ireland has taken to set legally binding emission reduction targets for 2030 and 2050 and to fix sectoral emissions ceilings limiting greenhouse gas emissions for each economic sector.

However, he said that leaders “need to do more”, as collective commitments would still see temperatures increase by 2.5C by the end of the century, which he said would have “devastating consequences for the sustainability of our planet”.

“It is realistic for our legacy to be a sustainable planet, a world alive with an abundance of plant and animal life, with cleaner water and healthier air, with liveable cities and sustainable rural communities.

“I will do everything in my power to bring it about,” he said.

“This generation of leaders cannot say that we didn’t know.

“The science is clear. Every tonne of carbon warms the world. Every delay makes our task that bit bigger.

“Let us not waste a second more.”

Cop27 marks the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change

It is the latest annual climate summit where world leaders meet to agree on steps to limit global temperature rises.

