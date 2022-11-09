Registration open for Christmas Cracker Cycle for Marymount

Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 07:00

This year sees two routes for participants to chose from, a 60km and an 80km option
THE annual Christmas Cracker Cycle in aid of Marymount University Hospice will take place on Saturday, December 3.

Now in its 13th year, the cycle provides a great day out while raising vital funds for Marymount.

This year sees two routes for participants to chose from, a 60km and an 80km option.

Those opting for the 60km, ‘Mini Cracker’ route will begin at Harlequins Hockey and Cricket Club, continue through Ballygarvan, Carrigaline, Ballyfeard, Belgooly, Kinsale, and will circle back to Ballygarvan before coming to an end at the Harlequins grounds.

The 80km ‘Maxi Cracker’ route also begins at Harlequins Hockey and Cricket Club and will follow the same route until Kinsale where participants will continue on to Kilbrittain, Bandon and Innishannon before reuniting at the hockey grounds.

Recently returned from World Championship rowing action, Sanita Puspure and Zoe Hyde launched the event at Marymount on Oct 25 – exactly a month after winning their bronze medals in Prague and exactly two months before Christmas day.

Ninety-year-old Jack Callanan joined Sanita and Zoe for the Christmas Cracker launch.

Mr Callanan, a neighbour of Sanita’s, Jack is the inspiration behind the event and has been involved with its organisation since 2011.

Also attending the launch Liam Kerins of Marymount Hospice explained that there will be prizes for ‘Best Club’ and ‘Best Costume’, as well as spot prizes on December 3.

Cyclists are encouraged to dress themselves in festive attire and to decorate their bikes.

The event will be well signposted and will have the support of motorcycle marshals and support vehicles throughout.

There is no event registration fee as participants are instead asked to make a voluntary donation.

Marymount is required to raise over €3 million each year to continue providing vital services.

Participants are advised to register here.

