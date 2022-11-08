Career opportunities at Cork’s Cope Foundation

COPE Foundation is set to host a recruitment open day in Mallow this month with the hope of filling a number of roles within the organisation.

This is the first time the charity has hosted a recruitment event in North Cork and follows successful events in both Cork city and West Cork.

The Cope Foundation is one of the country’s largest disability organisations, employing more than 1,000 staff in nursing, multi-disciplinary services, health and social care, care assistants, support roles, administration, and other areas.

There are vacancies across a range of departments of the Cork-based charity which works to enhance the lives of people with an intellectual disability and/or autism; working in partnership with them, their families, and local communities to provide a broad range of person-centred services and supports.

The recruitment open day takes place at the Hibernian Hotel in Mallow on Wednesday, November 16, from 2pm to 8pm during which people are invited to meet with some of Cope Foundation’s team to discuss career opportunities within the organisation.

Head of Human Resources Department Áine O’Callaghan said: “This is our first recruitment open day in the north Cork area, it will give us an opportunity to meet and talk to people about the work of Cope Foundation.

“We are now located in over 70 locations across Cork city and county, including homes, day services, and community hubs in places like Mallow, Kanturk, Mitchelstown, and Fermoy.

“We are looking to fill a number of healthcare profession roles in the north Cork and city areas. We provide permanent and temporary roles with full-time, part-time, job sharing, and flexible options available. This could be the start of a new and extremely rewarding career.”

Speaking about her experience working for the charity, senior supervisor at Pope’s Quay Community Hub of Cope Foundation, Orla McDonnell, said: “I have been working in Cope Foundation for 14 years. I started off as a care assistant and in 2018 I became a senior supervisor while working in Glasheen Bays.

“I am now working with the fantastic team in Pope’s Quay Community Hub.

“What I enjoy most about my role in Cope Foundation is working with the people we support.

“It’s so important for everybody to avail of the same opportunities, the work here in the Community Hubs allows us to do this for people we support, so that they can develop skills and live lives of their own choosing.”

For more information about the recruitment open day event visit www.cope-foundation.ie.