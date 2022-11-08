West Cork included as part of ambitious €12 million euro plan to restore wild woodland nationally 

WEST Cork has been included as part of an ambitious €12 million euro plan to restore more than 4,000 acres of wild woodland nationally.

The multi-million-euro plan has been launched as part of the reforestation of eight sites nationwide from Cork to Donegal.

The Wild Atlantic Rainforest Project is spearheaded by Hometree, a not-for-profit organisation who are aiming to establish and conserve permanent native woodland through restoration, afforestation, and education.

Phase one has already begun in Connemara’s Gaeltacht region.

Other project destinations include west Cork, Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal. The hubs will be created on large, contiguous parcels of land, the sort typically used for sheep farming as the rainforests don't need deep rich soils to grow.

Matt Smith, CEO of HomeTree said: “The Wild Atlantic Rainforest Project is all about creating woodlands where they once existed. We will also restore blanket bogs, species-rich grasslands, and hopefully support vibrant human communities.

“This is a unique opportunity to build climate resilience and repair our connection with nature. The natural habitat of our western uplands is temperate rainforests, with flora and fauna that only exists in five or six parts of the world,” he added.

Oak, willow and birch are among the native trees that will be planted. Each tree can host up to three hundred insect species, as well as thousands of lichens, fungi and moss.

Read More Date confirmed for long-awaited opening of Macroom Bypass

The woodlands can turn hills from sources of carbon into powerful carbon sinks; in the process they can build soil, clean air and filter river water.

Project Lead Ray Ó Foghlú says Hometree is hopeful of broad support: “We are working with an independent board of specialists across areas such as science, ecology and forestation, all unified in our mission to create a better and more sustainable eco-system for future generations in Ireland.” HomeTree has allocated a budget of €2.4 million for the local community, farmers, and landowners.

The money will be focused on tree plans that best serve farmers, as well on creating access to public amenities, and supporting landowners in protecting critical ecosystems on their lands.