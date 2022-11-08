Puppy raisers needed to help Irish Guide Dogs

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind are urgently seeking ‘puppy raisers’ from Cork and surrounding counties.

The pupping raising programme is open to households living a maximum of two hours from the charity's headquarters on Model Farm Road, Cork.

Puppy Raisers foster a puppy from eight weeks old until they're approximately 12-14 months.

During this time, the future guide dog will live in participants' homes and under the direction of the IGD Puppy Raising Supervisors, puppies learn basic rules and obedience. This is a full-time volunteering role.

Speaking about their urgent need for volunteers, a spokesperson for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind said: “Retired people and families with children generally make good Puppy Raisers, but anyone can apply, and having pets doesn’t necessarily exclude people.

"The important thing is that the person is able to spend time caring for and teaching the puppy.”

One Cork family highly recommends others to take part and volunteer for the rewarding programme and is currently raising their second guide dog pup.

The Kenna family first became involved with the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind when daughter, Louise completed her TY work experience in the Cork headquarters.

Louise's mum said: “Puppy Raising has made us come together as a family and we are more active with Zac in our lives.

“When we told our friends, they said 'Oh, but how can you give them back?' Our answer was easy as we are doing it for someone that needs this dog more than us,” she continued.

Sarah McGowan is one such person who is grateful for the volunteers who helped raise and train her guide dog, Mossy.

Sarah, a 19-year-old student from Waterford, was diagnosed with an eye condition called Leber’s Congenital Amaurosis at two years old. This is a rare genetic condition, causing severe vision loss, light sensitivity, and colour blindness.

After her 16th birthday, Sarah contacted the Cork charity and was placed on a waiting list for a guide dog: “In March 2018 I was called to Cork to meet a golden retriever named Mossy, who was a potential match for me. He has unquestionably changed my life in that he has made me far more independent."

Irish Guide Dogs will hold an online seminar for those interested in raising a puppy, on Thursday November 10 at 7pm and Wednesday November 23 at 7pm.