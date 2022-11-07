Multi-vehicle collision on busy Cork road causes traffic chaos

A multi-vehicle collision on the South Ring Road has led to traffic chaos, with motorists advised to avoid the road if possible.

Gardaí attended the scene of a four-vehicle road traffic collision westbound between Junction 6 and Junction 7 on the South Ring Road in Cork city which occurred at approximately 4.20pm.

General Update: #corktraffic The earlier accident on the N40 westbound is causing tailbacks to the Dunkettle Interchange. If possible, an alternative route is the N8 towards the city from the Dunkettle Interchange. @tiitraffic @corkbeo @corksafetyalert — Dunkettle Interchange (@dunkettleint) November 7, 2022

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo this evening that there are no reports of injuries at this time.

“Road users are advised to avoid the area if possible as traffic is heavy,” they added.