Multi-vehicle collision on busy Cork road causes traffic chaos

A multi-vehicle collision on the South Ring Road has led to traffic chaos, with motorists advised to avoid the road if possible.
Gardaí attended the scene of a four-vehicle road traffic collision westbound between Junction 6 and Junction 7 on the South Ring Road in Cork city which occurred at approximately 4.20pm.
General Update: #corktraffic The earlier accident on the N40 westbound is causing tailbacks to the Dunkettle Interchange. If possible, an alternative route is the N8 towards the city from the Dunkettle Interchange. @tiitraffic @corkbeo @corksafetyalert— Dunkettle Interchange (@dunkettleint) November 7, 2022
A Garda spokesperson toldthis evening that there are no reports of injuries at this time.
“Road users are advised to avoid the area if possible as traffic is heavy,” they added.