Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 18:03

Multi-vehicle collision on busy Cork road causes traffic chaos

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo this evening that there are no reports of injuries at this time.
Multi-vehicle collision on busy Cork road causes traffic chaos

A multi-vehicle collision on the South Ring Road has led to traffic chaos, with motorists advised to avoid the road if possible.

Amy Nolan

A multi-vehicle collision on the South Ring Road has led to traffic chaos, with motorists advised to avoid the road if possible.

Gardaí attended the scene of a four-vehicle road traffic collision westbound between Junction 6 and Junction 7 on the South Ring Road in Cork city which occurred at approximately 4.20pm. 

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo this evening that there are no reports of injuries at this time.

“Road users are advised to avoid the area if possible as traffic is heavy,” they added.

Read More

'Take care on your commute home': City council urges caution as parts of Cork city hit by flooding

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books 'I will kill you': Man who threatened his father during violent incident given suspended sentence
Cork city braces for localised flooding and disruption to traffic this evening Cork city braces for localised flooding and disruption to traffic this evening
PICS: Christy Moore fundraiser for Cork Life Centre hits all the right notes PICS: Christy Moore fundraiser for Cork Life Centre hits all the right notes
cork traffic
'Take care on your commute home': City council urges caution as parts of Cork city hit by flooding

'Take care on your commute home': City council urges caution as parts of Cork city hit by flooding

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more