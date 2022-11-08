Pilots to be trained by Cork-based company

CORK-based company Atlantic Flight Training Academy (AFTA) has announced a new pilot-training partnership with award-winning private jet charter company GlobeAir.

AFTA, whose headquarters are in Cork, have been chosen to train the new generation cadets as commercial pilots in 2023/24. The candidates will receive 18 months of extensive training in both Cork and Waterford airports.

Managing director at AFTA, Mark Casey, said they are looking forward to training pilots to the highest possible standards: “We are proud to have been selected by GlobeAir to train cadets for their future careers as commercial pilots in 2023/2024.

“Our new partnership with GlobeAir is testament to AFTA’s successful record of helping leading global airlines to train their pilots to the highest possible EASA standards in a training environment designed to challenge and enhance their cadets’ flying skills.

“AFTA will celebrate 28 years training commercial pilots in their careers next year and we look forward to the next 28 years expanding the business on the world stage,” he said.

Bernhard Fragner, GlobeAir CEO, said they carefully selected AFTA as their pilot training partner due to their high standards.

“By working with them, we hope to provide a path for a new generation of aviation enthusiasts to join GlobeAir,” he added.

Atlantic Flight Training Academy, founded in 1995, is Ireland’s largest and one of Europe’s leading independent flight training organisations.

The academy approved by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is headquartered at Cork International Airport with a secondary base at Waterford Airport.

AFTA, an Enterprise Ireland client company, has trained over 2,300 graduates since 1995, who are now employed with the world’s leading airlines, including: Ryanair, Aer Lingus, easyJet, Emirates, and Etihad Airways.

AFTA is recognised by leading global airlines as a pioneer in the pilot training industry, working with its university partners, including Munster Technological University (MTU), in providing prospective pilots with a unique blended approach to becoming a commercial pilot.