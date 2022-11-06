Sun, 06 Nov, 2022 - 17:50

Cork city braces itself for severe flooding tomorrow  

Cork city braces itself for severe flooding tomorrow  

Morrison's Quay is among those vulnerable to flooding during periods of high tides tomorrow

Sarah Horgan

Cork City Council has issued a warning amid fears of localised flooding tomorrow.

The warning in relation to high tides is set to come into effect tomorrow morning (Monday 7).

The localised flooding will affect low-lying areas of Cork city.

It comes after a meeting of City Council’s Flood Assessment Team (FAT) who were reviewing meteorological advice this afternoon. It is likely that some roads and parking areas along low-lying quays in the city centre will endure localised flooding during periods of high tides.

Such areas include Lower Glanmire Road, Horgan’s Quay, Morrison’s Quay, Fr. Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay and French’s Quay.

Proby’s Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt’s Quay, Kyrl’s Quay are also at risk as well as South Terrace, Rutland Street, Sawmill Street and South Mall.

High tides of note are expected to occur at 4.28am and 4.48pm tomorrow.

Traffic restrictions will be in place on Morrison’s Quay from this evening (Sunday November 6) before a review tomorrow afternoon.

High tides are also being predicted on Tuesday (November 8) at 5.08am and 5.25pm.

Traffic restrictions will be in place at the locations mentioned during these times.

A limited supply of sandbags are expected to become available tomorrow (Monday) at Tramore Valley Park from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The City Council’s Flood Assessment Team will meet again tomorrow morning and issue further updates throughout the day. .

More in this section

British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly Taoiseach: Political leaders ‘have special responsibility to help tackle climate change’
Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being knocked down in Cork town Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being knocked down in Cork town
'I'll do anything to fight for my school': Students and parents come out in force to save Northside Cork school 'I'll do anything to fight for my school': Students and parents come out in force to save Northside Cork school
"Lotto" love for Cork as winner scoops big this weekend

"Lotto" love for Cork as winner scoops big this weekend

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more