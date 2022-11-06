"Lotto" love for Cork as winner scoops big this weekend

One Corkonian woke up over €142k richer this morning after a massive Lotto scoop over the weekend.

An online Lotto player in Co. Cork was the biggest winner in Saturday night’s €3.9 million draw after matching five numbers and the bonus to scoop a massive €142,616 in the main Lotto draw.

The Lotto numbers from last night’s draw (Saturday November 5) were: 08, 12, 18, 20, 23, 43 in addition to the bonus number which was 25.

The National Lottery team has alerted the winner via email who has been advised to contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie to claim their prize.

While there was no winner of last night’s €3,973,425 Lotto jackpot, there were more than 104,000 players who won prizes. This Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot is set to reach an estimated €4.2 million.

A National Lottery spokesperson is advising people to check their emails.

“While there was no winner of last night’s €3.9 million Lotto jackpot, one lucky player from Cork did win the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €142,616,” the spokesperson said. “We are asking all our online players in Cork to check their emails and online lottery accounts to see if they are the lucky winner."

The winner can contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email.

