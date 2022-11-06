Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being knocked down in Cork town

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being knocked down in the Gyrator area of Midleton in East Cork.

Gardaí confirmed to The Echo that a man in his seventies was the victim of a road collision which occurred while he was walking in the area.

The man was rushed to Cork University Hospital shortly after being struck by the vehicle at 11.30am this morning. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and he is currently being treated in hospital.

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a traffic collision that occurred at approximately 11:30am today, Sunday, 6t November 2022 in the Gyrator area of Midleton, Co Cork.

"One man aged in his 70s was conveyed to Cork University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries that occurred as a result of this incident.”

Traffic is flowing normally once again and the road is open for use.