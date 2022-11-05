TD calls for measures to tackle prostate cancer

A FINE Gael TD is calling for the rollout of a nationwide information campaign to help save more men from prostate cancer.

Fine Gael Spokesperson for Health, Deputy Colm Burke emphasised that a far-reaching awareness campaign could be the key to identifying early-stage prostate cancer.

Noting the significance of early intervention in the successful management of most cancers, Deputy Burke said: “Prostate cancer is the most common case of invasive cancer among men. About one-third of such cases among men is prostate cancer.

"We have a strong case for the rollout of an overarching national information campaign. In comparison to women, many men are inclined to ignore the early symptoms of prostate cancer.”

He expressed concern that many cases of the disease continue to go unidentified.

“There are more than 4,000 new cases identified each year and of course many cases go unidentified,” he said.

“Genetics are a factor in prostate cancer and age is also a risk factor. There are almost 500,000 men in the over-60 age group, which is the most at-risk group. Younger men can also get prostate cancer but are at much less risk.”

The politician praised those who have spoken out about their experience in the hope of helping others.

“We’ve witnessed men across Ireland speak up about their experience, particularly throughout prostate awareness month in September,” he said.

He is pleading with men experiencing early symptoms to confide in their GP.

“If prostate cancer is detected early, it is treatable and has a five-year survival rate of 92%. Opening up the conversation with concise and digestible information is essential.

"I would further encourage men to talk to their GP and get to know the signs and symptoms of prostate cancer,” Mr Burke said.