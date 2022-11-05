Sat, 05 Nov, 2022 - 12:30

Short-term water outages expected as new pipes are to be laid in northwest Cork

The works involve the replacement of some 2,702m of ageing water mains with new modern pipes, and will start in early November.
Irish Water and Cork County Council are replacing the problematic water mains in Clonfert, Newmarket, which “will improve water quality and provide a more reliable water supply for the community”, said a spokesperson.

Eoin Kelleher

Residents near Clonfert in northwest Cork may experience some short-term water outages as new pipes are laid to replace the existing ageing infrastructure.

These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

The section of works will take place along the L5093 Lisdangan, Clonfert. The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

Irish Water's Steven Blennerhassett said: “These works are a critical step in conserving our precious resource and reducing high levels of leakage which have been a significant source of disruption and outages for customers.

“Replacing these old water mains will eliminate existing leaks and significantly reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground.” 

The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward and Burke Construction and are expected to be completed by the end of December 2022. During this project there may be some short-term water outages and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice before any planned water outages.

“We understand that road works and water outages can be inconvenient, but our crews will make every effort to minimise disruption to local communities as we continue to improve the water supply in county Cork and progress the National Leakage Reduction Programme.” 

For updates visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website or set your location on the website www.water.ie

Cork diabetes group launch first 5km run

Suspended sentence for Mallow man for his part in international money laundering scam 
Man who carried out two armed robberies on Cork taxi drivers freed from prison after seven months
Cork's new road system requires 'patience'
