Rebel Wheelers call on businesses to support fundraising tournament

Cork’s Rebel Wheelers are calling on local businesses to take part in their upcoming ‘Roll with Rebel Wheelers’ fundraising tournament.

Rebel Wheelers supports children and adults with a physical disability and encourages them to get involved with sport.

Their fundraiser, ‘Roll with Rebel Wheelers’ takes place on Sunday Novemeber 20 at Neptune Stadium and allows participants to get a unique opportunity, trying their hand at wheelchair basketball and rugby.

The action gets underway from 10am and will see teams of up to ten partake in what promises to be a great day of sporting activity.

Each team will a have a one-hour slot during which they will receive a pregame briefing and coaching from one of the club’s senior athletes, before taking to the court to take on their opponents at wheelchair basketball or wheelchair rugby.

As well as raising vital funds for the charity, the event will encourage able-bodied participants to consider their experience and will provide some insight into the challenges faced by people living with a physical disability in Ireland.

Speaking ahead of the event Dermot Hurley, Chairperson of Rebel Wheelers, said:

“Rebel Wheelers promote independence, healthy living, and well-being through participation in sport and while the main aim of the day is to raise much needed funds for the club, we also hope to showcase all the fun, comradery and competition that is part of accessible sport while also shedding some light on the challenges faced by people living with a physical disability in Ireland.”

Rebel Wheelers was established in 2008 by five families, to facilitate children and adults with a physical disability to participate in physical activities with an emphasis on sports.

The club now caters for more than 70 members. It runs activities across five core programs, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, athletics, boccia and the Saturday morning multisport program.

Rebel Wheelers encourage businesses to sign up for a fantastic team bonding exercise and a genuine way to put a company's Corporate Social Responsibility Charter into action.