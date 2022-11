Five bottles of Lucozade worth just under €5 have cost a 42-year-old Midleton man €250.

Donal Lordan of Dermot Hurley Terrace, Midleton, County Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to charges of stealing the soft drinks at Mr Price.

The 43-year-old was convicted and fined €250 by Judge Olann Kelleher.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the case dated back to January 31 2021 at Mr Price on North Main Street, Cork.