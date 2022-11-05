Michelle O'Neill confirmed as guest speaker for Kilmichael commemoration

SINN FÉIN vice-president Michelle O’Neill has been confirmed as this year’s guest speaker at the annual Kilmichael ambush commemoration which will be held on Sunday, November 27, at 1.30pm.

This year’s event will mark the 102nd anniversary of the ambush, which proved one of the most decisive engagements between the IRA and British forces during the War of Independence.

The ambush, which took place between Macroom and Dunmanway, was the largest of the War of Independence, with 17 Auxiliary soldiers killed by a flying column led by Corkman General Tom Barry.

Three column members were killed — Pat Deasy, Michael McCarthy, and Jim Sullivan. They are buried in Castletownkenneigh, near Enniskeane.

Each year, a commemoration ceremony takes place at the graves of the three men, following a Mass at the adjoining church.

The ambush occurred one week after Bloody Sunday and marked an escalation in the IRA’s campaign during the War of Independence.

Ms O’Neill was born in Fermoy but was raised in Tyrone. She has held several ministerial portfolios in the Stormont executive, including agriculture and health.

Ms O’Neill follows other prominent Sinn Féin politicians such as Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, Liadh Ní Ríada, and Matt Carthy in speaking at the annual Kilmichael ambush commemoration.

Mass will also be held on the day of the commemoration as Gaeilge at Castletownkenneigh at 10am.

Following the main commemoration, there will be a dinner held in the Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway at 3.30pm.