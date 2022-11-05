Public invited to have their say on proposed active travel improvement works in Douglas 

THE public is being invited to have their say on proposed active travel improvement works in Douglas.

Public consultation has commenced on the scheme running from Maryborough Woods to Berkeley in Douglas.

Cork City Council is proposing to provide a shared cycle track on the western side of the distributor road within Berkeley to the junction with Carrigaline Road and through to the distributor road within Maryborough Woods.

This shared space, the council states, “will provide a safe route from Ballybrack Walkway Phase 3 and the proposed Ballybrack Walkway Phase 4 through Berkeley to the Carrigaline Road and into Maryborough Woods”.

The main elements of the proposed works include the provision of a 3m wide shared cycle facility connecting Ballybrack Phase 3 in Berkeley to Maryborough Woods, totalling approximately 160m in length.

Footpaths in Berkeley and along the Carrigaline Road adjacent to the scheme will be upgraded to 2m and new zebra crossings to facilitate a safe crossing point for both pedestrians and cyclists are also proposed.

Additionally, works would include the modification of kerbs and road widths to accommodate the proposed cycling infrastructure.

Further information on the scheme can be found at https://www.consult.corkcity.ie/en

Observations can be made electronically or forwarded in an envelope marked ‘Active Travel Improvement Works Maryborough Woods to Berkeley, Douglas’ to Senior Engineer, Infrastructure Development, City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork.

The closing date for receipt of submissions is 5pm on Monday, November 28.