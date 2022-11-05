Sat, 05 Nov, 2022 - 15:30

Public invited to have their say on proposed active travel improvement works in Douglas 

Public consultation has commenced on the scheme running from Maryborough Woods to Berkeley in Douglas.
Public invited to have their say on proposed active travel improvement works in Douglas 

Public consultation has commenced on the scheme running from Maryborough Woods to Berkeley in Douglas.Pic: Larry Cummins 

Amy Nolan

THE public is being invited to have their say on proposed active travel improvement works in Douglas.

Public consultation has commenced on the scheme running from Maryborough Woods to Berkeley in Douglas.

Cork City Council is proposing to provide a shared cycle track on the western side of the distributor road within Berkeley to the junction with Carrigaline Road and through to the distributor road within Maryborough Woods.

This shared space, the council states, “will provide a safe route from Ballybrack Walkway Phase 3 and the proposed Ballybrack Walkway Phase 4 through Berkeley to the Carrigaline Road and into Maryborough Woods”.

The main elements of the proposed works include the provision of a 3m wide shared cycle facility connecting Ballybrack Phase 3 in Berkeley to Maryborough Woods, totalling approximately 160m in length.

Footpaths in Berkeley and along the Carrigaline Road adjacent to the scheme will be upgraded to 2m and new zebra crossings to facilitate a safe crossing point for both pedestrians and cyclists are also proposed.

Additionally, works would include the modification of kerbs and road widths to accommodate the proposed cycling infrastructure.

Further information on the scheme can be found at https://www.consult.corkcity.ie/en

Observations can be made electronically or forwarded in an envelope marked ‘Active Travel Improvement Works Maryborough Woods to Berkeley, Douglas’ to Senior Engineer, Infrastructure Development, City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork.

The closing date for receipt of submissions is 5pm on Monday, November 28.

Read More

Cork’s new road system requires ‘patience’

More in this section

Suspended sentence for Mallow man for his part in international money laundering scam  Suspended sentence for Mallow man for his part in international money laundering scam 
Dublin Taxi Man who carried out two armed robberies on Cork taxi drivers freed from prison after seven months
Cork’s new road system requires ‘patience’ Cork’s new road system requires ‘patience’
cork trafficcork transport
<p>Manjit Gill KerrySciTech Chairperson , Sarah McGrath , Minister Michael McGrath Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform , Donagh Kiernan Vice Chair it@cork and Gillian Bergin Chairperson it@cork at the TIA Leaders Awards 2022. Photography By Gerard McCarthy.</p>

Leaders Awards recognise Cork companies for innovation and impact on tech sector

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more