Cork diabetes group launch first 5km run

THE Cork branch of Diabetes Ireland has teamed up with the Glen River Parkrun to launch its first 5km to create awareness around diabetes ahead of World Diabetes Day which takes place later this month.

Labour Party councillor John Maher, a T1 diabetic for 24 years, encouraged people to support the event described as a “fun walk” at the northside park.

“It’s great that we have got a new event to come together and create awareness and visibility around diabetes. Working with Charlotte Pearson from Diabetes Ireland and volunteers of the Glen River parkrun has allowed us to come up with this new event.

“The blue circle is the global symbol for diabetic awareness and the logo for World Diabetes Day. We encourage as many people as possible with diabetes and their friends, families, and allies of diabetes to support the event.

"Diabetes is more common than ever and a lot more needs to be done on educating people about diabetes, investment in smart technology, creating a national diabetic register, including women with Gestational Diabetes on the long-term illness scheme for the duration of pregnancy to name a few,” he added.

The parkrun event takes place on Saturday, November 12 at 9.30am ahead of World Diabetes Day on November 14.

It is a free event, but people are asked to register their names online in advance and to bring a scannable copy of their barcode to the event. People are also asked to get into the spirit for the walk and #goblueyourway by wearing blue clothes, blue fancy dress, or blue face paint to show support.

To register for the event visit https://www.parkrun.ie/register/