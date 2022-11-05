McGrath won’t be drawn on talks of finance role in Cabinet reshuffle

PUBLIC Expenditure and Reform Minister Michael McGrath has stressed that the full details of December’s Cabinet reshuffle have not yet been finalised after the Lord Mayor of Cork publicly referred to him as the “soon to be Minister for Finance” at an event in Cork City yesterday.

The Lord Mayor, councillor Deirdre Forde, made the comment while speaking at the official opening of software company NetApp’s new international headquarters on Albert Quay.

In her speech, Ms Forde also added, “best of luck in your promotion, Michael”, indicating that an agreement had been reached.

However, speaking to the media at the event, Mr McGrath said Coalition leaders will be concluding their discussions in the weeks ahead “and the announcements will be made in mid-December”.

“Obviously there is an agreement in place and the agreement will be fully honoured in the interests of ensuring that the Government continues to operate in a stable way.

“It’s above my pay grade — I’ll let it to the party leaders to have all of those discussions,” he added.

“I don’t get a running commentary, nor do I look for one and, until I’m told otherwise, I’ll do the job I’m currently doing.”

The programme for government, agreed in 2020, states that the role of Taoiseach would transfer from the leader of Fianna Fáil to the leader of Fine Gael in December 2022 and that the position of Tánaiste will be held by the leader of the largest party not holding the office of Taoiseach.

Some ministers could also potentially rotate to different positions at Cabinet, although no formal announcements have yet been made.