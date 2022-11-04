Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 18:48

Cork TD calls for action on Glashaboy scheme

It comes following a significant delay in the signing of contracts following difficulties in the appointment of a contractor by Cork City Council.
17/08/2021 Sinn Fein spokesperson on Addiction, Recovery and Wellbeing, Thomas Gould TD during launch of Sinn Fein’s policy document outlining proposals to tackle gambling addiction on the plinth of Leinster House, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Breda Graham

A Cork TD has called on the Government to prioritise the long-awaited Glashaboy Flood Relief Scheme.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould and Local Area representative for Cork City North East Mandy O’Leary-Hegarty have said that those in the area have been waiting too long for flood relief.

The scheme went to tender last year but work on the scheme is not expected to commence until at least the first half of 2023.

“Every house in Glanmire should have received a postcard from myself and Mandy. We are asking people to go to their local post office and send these to Minister Patrick O’Donovan.

“Let’s send a clear message that Glanmire has waited long enough for Flood Relief."

Snaps of Cork’s coastline shortlisted in national photography competition

“It has been over a decade now that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have wheeled out this Flood Relief at election time and completely abandoned it when the time came for action.

“I was out in Glanmire recently with residents who had been impacted by flooding. For 10 years now, many of these people have been waiting for flood relief. Enough is enough.

“Every single time an announcement is made and people get their hopes up, these are dashed by further delays,” Deputy Gould said.

Local Area Representative for Cork City North-East, Mandy O’Leary-Hegarty, said:

“Glanmire has been waiting for too long for flood relief. It is a scandal that people still can’t access Flood Protection Insurance and still have no Flood Relief.

“With the weather worsening, it is now time to quickly progress flood relief for the area.”

