Exciting line-up for 67th Cork International Film Festival

CORK is to host its 67th International Film Festival from November 10 to 20, with a rich line-up of avant-garde movies, features, and documentaries by artists and directors from across the globe.

Organisers say they take great pride in showcasing the best of homegrown talent too, premiering new Irish fiction and documentary films, both features and shorts.

In addition to the opening gala screening of Frank Berry’s Aisha on Thursday, November 10, this year’s selection demonstrates “the broad range and creativity of Irish filmmaking talent,” said a spokesperson.

This year’s Irish fiction programme features a psychological thriller, a bittersweet comedy drama, a period ghost horror, and a parallel universe.

Nocebo by director Lorcan Finnegan portrays a fashion designer, played by Eva Green, suffering from a mysterious illness that might be cured by her new Filipino caretaker, showing on Saturday, November 12, at The Everyman, with Mr Finnegan in attendance. A strong cast also features Cathy Belton, of Philomena fame and Mark Strong, of 1917.

A dark comedy from Northern Ireland, Ballywalter, by Prasanna Puwanarajah, is about an unlikely friendship and the power of humour in difficult times. It stars Patrick Kielty and Seana Kerslake and is screening on Wednesday, November 16 and Friday 18 at the Gate cinema. Prasanna Puwanarajah will join guests at the screening on November 16.

Stephen Hall’s horror period drama, The Gates, is set in a 19th century London prison, all shot in Cork Gaol. Catch it on Friday, November 18, and Sunday, November 20, at the Gate. Director Stephen Hall will attend the opening screening.

In Concrete Keys, director and interdisciplinary artist Natasha Bourke depicts a strange and familiar parallel universe that evokes the tragically poignant comic structures and absurd rituals of institution. Showing in the Gate on Monday, November 14, Natasha Bourke will be attendance.

2022 is a rich year for Irish documentary features and festival organisers are excited to showcase three of them in Cork.

A fascinating exploration of one of the most remarkable actors Ireland has ever produced, The Ghost of Richard Harris, will screen on Sunday, November 13, at The Everyman, where guests will be joined by the director Adrian Sibley. Drawing on previously unheard tapes and unseen family footage, this is an emotionally engaging celebration of a multi-faceted artist and man.

Paul Muldoon: Laoithe is Lirici (A Life in Lyrics) is directed by renowned Irish documentarian Alan Gilsenan, who will be in attendance at the screening. This feature composes the story of Pulitzer Prize-winning Irish writer Paul Muldoon’s life through poetic interludes and special performances. The screening on Saturday, November 19 in The Gate will also be attended by none other than Paul Muldoon himself.

This year’s festival features six categories of Irish short films, showcasing a range of themes and methods which paint a beautiful portrait of Irish cinema in its most condensed state. In-competition programmes are eligible for the Grand Prix Irish Short Award, one of three Academy Award qualifying awards, ensuring that the winner in Cork will be long-listed for the Oscars.

All festival tickets and passes are now on sale on corkfilmfest.org and the myCIFF app.