Man charged with robbery from taxi driver and attempted robbery at barber shop

A 27-year-old Cork man was arrested and charged with carrying out a robbery from a taxi driver and an attempted robbery at a barber shop on the same day.

Jamie O’Brien of 23 Meadow Hill, The Meadows, Hollyhill, Cork, was arrested and brought before Cork District Court.

Garda Joe O’Reilly arrested Jamie O’Brien, 27, and charged him that on February 9 he went to Murphy’s barbers on 27 Shandon Street and he attempted to carry out a robbery.

He was also charged with robbery of €20 to €30 in loose change from a taxi driver at Boyce’s Street, Gurranabraher, on the same day.

Finally, he was charged with being in possession of a knife at Cathedral Road, Gurranabraher, the following day, February 10.

There was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail to allow time for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Bail conditions required him to sign daily at Gurranabraher garda station, keep a nightly 10pm to 6am curfew at Meadow Hill, provide a working mobile number to gardaí and not to apply for a passport.

Prosecution statements in the case are to be provided to defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until November 17.