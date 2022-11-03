WATCH: Screams, chills, and thrills served up at annual family Halloween experience at Cork secondary school

“THERE were plenty of screams,” said principal of Coláiste Éamann Rís Aaron Wolfe following the annual staging of Fearpark in the Cork city secondary school over Halloween.

There were plenty of chills and thrills on offer at Fearpark, the family Halloween experience which offers a skeleton dinner party, Frankenstein’s lab, scary clowns, zombie quarantine, a graveyard, and party games at Coláiste Éamann Rís which has previously earned a reputation as the world’s most haunted school.

In October 2017, Coláiste Éamann Rís made international headlines when their CCTV cameras caught footage of alleged poltergeist activity which attracted national and international media attention.

The principal of the Cork secondary school, Aaron Wolfe, said Fearpark attracted up to 800 people of all ages on Saturday, October 29.

“It was fantastic. We had around 800 people at it. It is always well attended. People of all ages attended. Parents, kids, and teenagers were all there.

Grace Murphy, Nathan Purdon, Conor McLoughlin and Abbie O'Sullivan roam the hallways. Pic: Larry Cummins

“There were plenty of screams. The doors opened at 6.30pm and it finished at 8pm,” he said.

The secondary school principal said Fearpark has been running since 2016.

“We used to do a school parade in Ballinlough. I used to do the storytelling at this parade and we used to walk around Ballinlough.

Friends Lara and Pyrita with Paul and Jean Keane attending the Halloween event at the school. Pic: Larry Cummins.

“It became too big. I had just started in what was then Deerpark so I said that we would host it in the school. It has gone on from there.

“It is an annual event now in the school and it is fantastic. All the rooms are themed. There could be two or three floors.

“We go around each themed room and there are people in costumes and makeup. It is terrifying but absolutely brilliant. It is very popular.

“Halloween is a great time of the year. We had people doing fire and everything this year. The main aim is to provide entertainment for local families,” he added.

The money raised from Fearpark goes back into the school which is used exclusively for the students’ needs said Mr Wolfe.

Matthew and Alanna Prince and Melodie Bruce attending FEARPark. Pic: Larry Cummins

“People pay €5 and it all goes back to the school. The school will use this for the students. Fearpark also gives our students and past pupils something very positive to do.

“There is an awful lot of work behind the scenes. There is a lot of planning and getting costumes ready. It took maybe two days to set everything up.

“Aileen Kennefick ran it this year. She is a parent in the school and a volunteer. She was helped by a past pupil called Aaron Delaney.”

The secondary school principal said the school’s reputation for being the most haunted school in the world adds to the experience of Fearpark.

“The fact that the school is haunted adds to it as well. There was a viral video in 2017 where our cameras caught either a prank or a poltergeist. Over 20 million people have watched it.

Ashling and Layla Arnold from Ballincollig at FearPark. Pic: Larry Cummins Video available on BBW.

“I have not witnessed anything. Two volunteers said they were up on the third floor locking up recently and they swore they heard footsteps in the attic. This adds to the excitement.”

Mr Wolfe said plans are already in place for next year’s event.

“Next year will be bigger and better again. Fearpark is a great name. It is catchy. It is a great community event. It appeals to people of all ages. It brings communities and families together,” he said.