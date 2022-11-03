'A pup rescued from DAWG now saving lives': Dog helped by Cork charity qualifies as state rescue dog in Poland

A PUPPY rescued by a Cork animal welfare organisation six years ago has gone on to become a hero overseas, certified as a state rescue dog in Poland.

The German Shepherd/Border Collie cross came into the care of Cork Dog Action Welfare Group (DAWG) in 2016 when he was just a few months old.

Then named 'Prince' the puppy became 'Nero' when he was adopted by Marta Dobak who told The Echo she instantly fell in love with the energetic pup.

Marta moved back to her native Poland in late 2018 and it was there that Nero would commence his training.

“Nero and I joined the rescue classes because my partner, Paweł Zieliński, is a rescue dog instructor and has over 20 years of experience working with various dogs. It was him who saw in Nero the potential for a rescue dog,” she explained.

Nero, rescued by Cork DAWG in 2016 has gone on to become a hero overseas, certified as a State rescue dog in Poland. He is pictured here on a training exercise.

Nero’s training was gradual at first as Marta and her partner worked to help him conquer some trust issues.

“We had only one problem to overcome and that was changing Nero's behaviour with men.

“At first he was distrustful and withdrawn due to bad memories from his puppy days,” she said, explaining that she suspects Nero suffered abuse before being rescued.

Displaying an aptitude and an enjoyment of his training and having become “trusting, self-confident and joyful in the presence of people” Marta and Paweł decided to step Nero’s training up a notch.

Nero has now passed his exams and is a certificated state rescue dog ready to go searching.

“We don't know when it will happen but we are constantly improving what we have learned.

Nero, rescued by Cork DAWG in 2016 has gone on to become a hero overseas, certified as a State rescue dog in Poland. He is pictured here on a training exercise.

“It took three years but it was worth it seeing over the years how Nero has changed into a strong, confident and happy dog. I am grateful that he trusted me and wanted to work with me. He is my hero,” Marta said.

“He is still very active in a different field, amateur detection (nose work) which only helps him perfect his nose,” she added.

In a post on social media, Cork DAWG said they are thrilled Nero has blossomed so much in his new life in Poland.

“A pup rescued from DAWG now saving lives… we are immensely proud of this boy,” they added.