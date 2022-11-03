Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 13:31

Top indie rockers HamsandwicH to play Ballycotton's Seachurch this month 

HamsandwicH in concert at the Triskel.

Ellen O'Regan

TOP indie rock band HamsandwicH is taking to the Sea Church stage later this month, for an intimate winter gig.

The Meath band has gained a reputation as one of the top touring acts in the country, and their previous album ‘Stories From the Surface’ debuted at Number 1 on Ireland’s official album chart.

At the upcoming Sea Church gig in Ballycotton on November 25, HamsandwicH will treat audiences to tunes from their latest album ‘Magnify,’ a mix of indie electro-dance with a nod to the band’s older styles too.

John Kidney, General Manager of Sea Church, said HamsandwicH are “one of the liveliest and most eclectic acts around” and that audiences in Ballycotton “will love them”.

The East Cork venue is playing host to several other top acts this winter, including Paul Harrington, Gina and the Champions, New Jackson & Vale, Jerry Fish and Deirdre O’Kane. To find out more, book tickets, and see package deals with nearby Bayview and Garryvoe Hotels, visit 

https://seachurch.ie/.

