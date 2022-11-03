Cork weather station records its wettest October ever last month 

A Cork weather station had its wettest October on record last month, according to Met Éireann’s weather statement for October 2022.

The Moore Park weather station near Fermoy recorded a monthly rainfall total of 230.4mm, marking its wettest October on record with a record length of 58 years.

All rainfall totals were above their 1981-2010 Long-Term Average (LTA) for the month in what Met Éireann described as a “very mild and wet month, dominated by Atlantic low pressure systems”.

Along with Moore Park, six other stations had their wettest October on record.

These were Knock Airport in Mayo, Mount Dillon in Roscommon, Gurteen in Tipperary, Mullingar in Westmeath, Ballyhaise in Cavan and Mace Head in Galway, with record lengths ranging from seven years to 72 years.

The highest daily rainfall total last month was 54.9mm at Cork Airport which fell on Sunday, October 16.

This marked the station’s highest daily value for October since 1995.

All mean air temperatures across the country were above their LTA for the month.

Mean temperatures for the month ranged from 10.5°C (1.6°C above its LTA) at Knock Airport to 13.3°C at both Sherkin Island (1.3° C above its LTA) and Valentia Observatory in Kerry (1.7°C above its LTA).

Percentage of LTA sunshine values were variable across the country.

The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded was 9.7 hours at Cork Airport on Monday, October 17.

However, the weather station at Cork Airport also recorded the highest amount of dull days, a day with less than 30 minutes of sunshine.

The number of dull days last month ranged from six days at a few stations to 13 days at Cork Airport.